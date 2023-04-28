Members should respect territorial integrity of countries: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said connectivity with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries is a priority for India, and emphasised on ensuring demand driven, sustainable development, while respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries.

The road transport and highways minister further said India attaches special attention to SCO in promoting economy and people-to-people interaction in the region.

“Connectivity is itself an economic multiplier... connectivity with SCO countries is a priority for India,” Gadkari said while chairing the 10th meeting for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Transport Ministers.

“We must ensure demand driven and sustainable development and cooperation but also respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries,” Gadkari asserted.

While noting that India is committed towards promotion of solutions to make the transport sector more efficient and reliable, he said India would like to appreciate the initiative of SCO members which aimed to strengthen security in the region and enhance cooperation in political trade, science and technology.

“We wish to assure you all that India stands ready to cooperate, to improve the connectivity in the region.

“... India accords high priority to strengthening ties with SCO partners on a bilateral basis, on the premise of equality, respect and mutual understanding,” he said.