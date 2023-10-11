Melting J&K glaciers threaten water supply, biodiversity, expert warns

Melting of glaciers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh is going to impact the water availability in the Himalayan region with consequent adverse effect on the dependent livelihoods, a leading scientist has warned.

Studies show that glaciers in the region have dwindled by 25 per cent in the last six decades, while 48 per cent of them could vanish by the century’s end even with moderate climate change.

Earth scientist and glaciology expert, Shakeel Ahmad Romshoo, voiced concerns, highlighting the significance of snow and glaciers for J&K and Ladakh.

‘We have about 18,000 glaciers, some of these glaciers are big like the Siachen glacier which in one dimension has a length of about 65 kms. The huge glaciers we have, about 500 to 600 metres thick, are huge resources in J&K and Ladakh,’ Romshoo told reporters.

The scientist noted that under climate change and increasing temperatures, the glaciers in the region are melting.

‘The other thing that is happening in this region under the climate change is that we get less snowfall and comparatively we get more rainfall,’ he said.

Romshoo said the loss of glacier mass is going to have a significant impact on the hydrology -- both surface hydrology, as well as groundwater.

‘In winter, we used to get a lot of snow and that freezes and we start getting ice. Snow and glaciers melt in the months of May, June, and July. Because people start transplanting of paddy in the month of June, that is when we need a lot of water.’

‘But under the changing climate, you will have lot of water in the months of March, April and May when we do not need it,’ he said.