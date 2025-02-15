Meitei body: President’s rule in Manipur ‘most unfortunate’, ‘undemocratic’

Imphal: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of several Imphal-based civil society organisations, on Friday termed the imposition of the President’s rule in the state as “undemocratic” and “most unfortunate”.

The Meitei body also alleged that the President’s rule was “a ploy to push the state into further turmoil”.

“The sudden and unreasonable imposition of the President’s rule in Manipur by the Government of India, despite the BJP

having an absolute majority in the state, is seen as a deliberate ploy to push Manipur further into turmoil,” the COCOMI alleged in a statement.

The Imphal-based body also claimed, “This move raises serious questions about the Central government’s true intentions, as it shifts the blame onto the alleged incompetency of its own BJP MLAs rather than addressing the real issues at hand.”

The COCOMI also alleged that the “forced” resignation of the chief minister, just before a crucial state

Assembly session, without any proper explanation to the people, is an “outright betrayal of democratic principles”.