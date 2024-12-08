Mehbooba seeks age relaxation for SI recruitment in J-K

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hoped the Jammu and Kashmir government will grant age relaxation to candidates for police sub-inspector posts as recruitment has been delayed since 2019.

The former chief minister said age relaxation is a legitimate demand.

"Countless JKPSI aspirants stare at a bleak future owing to recruitment delays since 2019 due to corruption & exam cancellations. Age relaxation is a legitimate demand & I hope it's granted immediately," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

She tagged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in her post.

The written examination for the recruitment of police sub-inspectors was held in 2022 but the list of selected candidates was cancelled after allegations of irregularities surfaced.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe was ordered into the alleged irregularities and the agency has filed a chargesheet against 24 people, including a BSF officer, in the case.