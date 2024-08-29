Mehbooba Mufti will not contest J&K polls

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said she will not contest the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing out that she would not be able to fulfil her party’s agenda in the union territory set up even if she were to become the Chief Minister.

“I have been Chief Minister of a government with the BJP which revoked FIRs against 12,000 persons (in 2016). Can we do that now? I, as the Chief Minister of a government with (PM) Modi, wrote a letter to separatists to invite them for talks. Can you do that today? I got a ceasefire (implemented) on ground. Can you do that today? If you cannot take back an FIR as Chief Minister, what does one do with such a post?” she said.

The PDP president was asked if she has had a change of heart on contesting the polls after vice president of arch-rival National Conference Omar Abdullah made a U-turn on his stand of not participating in the polls till Jammu and Kashmir was a union territory.

Omar Abdullah, who had vowed not to take part in Assembly polls till Jammu and Kashmir remained a union territory, was among 32 candidates named by the party on Tuesday.

On the alliance between National Conference and Congress for Jammu and Kashmir polls, the PDP president said the two parties have always come together just for the sake of power.

“When we entered into an alliance with Congress in 2002, we had an agenda. We released Syed Ali Geelani from jail. Can you think of doing it today? When we allied with the BJP government in 2014, we had an agenda of alliance in which we had it in writing that Article 370 will not be touched, AFSPA to be revoked, talks with Pakistan and Hurriyat, return of power projects, etc. We had an agenda. However, when Congress and NC form an alliance, it is for power,” she added.