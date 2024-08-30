Mehbooba calls for lifting of ban on Jamaat

Srinagar: Calling democracy a “battle of ideas”, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti urged the govt on Friday to lift the ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami to enable it to contest elections.

She also described as “regrettable” National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah’s claim that the Jamaat-e-Islami once considered elections “haram (forbidden)” but now as “halal (permissible)”.

The People’s Democratic Party president told reporters in Srinagar, “If the Jamaat-e-Islami wants to contest elections, it is a good thing. Democracy is a battle of ideas. The govt should lift the ban on it. All its institutions and assets that the government has frozen and seized should be unfrozen and returned. Hitting back at Abdullah over his comments about the Jamaat-e-Islami, the former chief minister said, “It is a regrettable statement. It has been a call of the National Conference that elections become ‘halal’ when it gets power and ‘haram’ when it loses power..

Abdullah on Tuesday said it was “better late than never” for leaders of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami leaders to participate in the Assembly elections.

“We were told that elections are ‘haram’ but now the elections have become ‘halal. It is better late than never,” he had told reporters at Pahalgam in Anantnag district.