Meghalaya TMC accuses NPP-led MDA govt of Rs 140 crore land scam

kolkata: Ahead of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Meghalaya before the state goes for polling on February 27, TMC legislature party leader Mukul Sangma, on Tuesday, accused the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government of a major land scam amounting to Rs 140 crore.



Addressing a press conference at Shillong, Mukul Sangma alleged that the state government has scammed the poor people of Meghalaya. He alleged that state bought the land at a cheaper price from the villagers and instead paid double the amount to middlemen.

Terming the MDA as ‘Meghalaya Deceitful Alliance’, he said it engaged in the modus operandi of looting the state through the purchase of around 807 acres of land in Mawkhanu village of Mawpdang. “The government had the middleman purchase the land, dupe the innocent landowners and villagers at the throwaway price of Rs 45 per sqft, and then made a payment of Rs 85 per sqft to the middleman,” he said.

“The rates were decided by the Cabinet on October 4, 2021. The minister in-charge for urban affairs piloted this proposal and it was appropriately approved by the department of revenue. All Cabinet items are approved by the Chief Minister.

Therefore, the documents show that the three persons — the CM, revenue minister, and urban affairs minister — have entered into a criminal conspiracy to rob the state of such a huge amount of money of Rs 140 crores which could have been given to the innocent land owners,” he alleged.

Meghalaya TMC called for an immediate probe into the scam demanding accountability from the corrupt MDA government for the gross misuse of the state’s resources. Mukul Sangma demanded a thorough probe into the matter and drew the attention of the Central government, who according to him, must take cognizance of the matter.

“While addressing an election rally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah went hammer and tongs alleging that the state is active in corruption. He referred to Meghalaya as the number 1 corrupt state in the country. This has defamed the name of the state and its people. Corruption is not our way of life. Our people are not that greedy. I would urge him to take immediate cognisance of this alleged corruption. Let there be an immediate investigation into this,” he said.