Meghalaya: NPP chooses to field all-women candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Shillong: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Friday said it will field Meghalaya cabinet minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and Tura MP Agatha K Sangma as the party’s candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Shillong and Tura parliamentary constituencies, respectively.



The NPP is looking to unseat three-time Lok Sabha MP Vincent H Pala of the Congress in Shillong.

Making the announcement at the party headquarters here, NPP state president Prestone Tynsong said, ‘I am happy to announce the names of cabinet minister Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh and MP Agatha K Sangma as official candidates for Shillong and Tura parliamentary constituencies.