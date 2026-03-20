Meghalaya: Night curfew imposed in West Garo Hills

Shillong: Authorities in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district on Thursday imposed indefinite night curfew across the entire district, citing incidents of violence and threats to public safety, officials said.

The order was issued by District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, following a review of the prevailing law and order situation and inputs from law enforcement agencies, they said.

The night curfew will be enforced from 6 pm to 6 am until further notice, during which no person will be allowed to move outside their residence within the district, the order said.

According to the order, incidents of violence and disturbance of public peace have been reported in various parts of the district, posing a serious threat to human life, public safety and property.