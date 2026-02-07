Meghalaya mine blast: Two persons arrested as CM warns of strict action

Shillong: Meghalaya Police have arrested two persons in connection with a blast in an illegal coal mine that claimed 25 lives, even as Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma asserted that his government would take stringent action against those responsible for the incident.



Director General of Police I Nongrang said that besides the two arrests, a third person has been identified in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway.

At least 25 people have been killed in an explosion at the illegal mine in remote Thangsku area in East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday.

The CM has, meanwhile, asked two Cabinet ministers to visit the spot, meet officials and take stock of the rescue, relief and law and order situation.

Senior police officers, including the Inspector General of Police of the range, and officials of the mining department are already present at the site, he said. Sangma said the police have been instructed to take strict action against those responsible for the incident and warned that illegal mining activities would not be tolerated.

With the start of scientific mining, miners are expected to apply for legal mining licences, he said, adding that the option is now available and such incidents cannot be allowed to happen.

The CM announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh each from the state government to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident.

Search and rescue operations resumed on Friday morning at 9.55 am with multiple agencies pressed into service amid fears that more people might be trapped.

Two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), one Special Rescue Team (SRT) and three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have deployed at the site, an official said.

Additional medical teams from Jowai and Shillong have been mobilised, with seven ambulances dispatched from Jowai. The Border Security Force (BSF) has also deployed one deputy commandant, 15 personnel, two ambulances with nursing staffers and two doctors to assist in the operation.

The rescue operation is being carried out in a coordinated manner with all agencies on the ground, and medical support has been strengthened to handle the injured, the State Disaster Management Authority said.

Officials said the Army and the Air Force have also been kept on standby as rescue efforts continue.The district administration and the SDMA are closely monitoring the situation, they added.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the loss of lives and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families, while praying for the early recovery of the injured.