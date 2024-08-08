Meghalaya govt temporarily shuts border haats amid violence in Bangladesh

Shillong: The Meghalaya government has temporarily suspended business operations at the border haats along the international border with Bangladesh due to the volatile situation in that country, officials said on Thursday. The Border Security Force (BSF) and state police have shared intelligence inputs suggesting a high likelihood of cross-border movements by Bangladesh nationals, outlawed militant groups, smugglers, and other unauthorised activities if border haats are reopened, officials added.

Currently, there are two border haats - one at Balat in East Khasi Hills district and another at Kalaichar in South West Garo Hills district. Several other haats are operational but have not yet been fully activated. A senior government official told PTI, "The government has decided to temporarily suspend business operations at the border haats until the situation in Bangladesh stabilises." This decision follows inputs from the BSF and state police.

On Monday, the state government had imposed curfew along the international border with Bangladesh from 6 pm to 6 am daily until further notice. The state government will hold a meeting with stakeholders, including the BSF and state police, to discuss the situation and address the potential risks of anti-national elements taking advantage of the situation, the official said. There are about 22 proposed border haats along Meghalaya’s 443-km international border.