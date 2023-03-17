MillenniumPost
Meghalaya gets its first electric train

17 March 2023

Maligaon: N F Railway is progressing at full throttle for achieving the Indian Railways target of becoming Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030. In an endeavour for complete electrification, N F Railway has achieved another milestone by commissioning Dudhnai - Mendipathar single line section and Abhayapuri – Pancharatna double line section on March 15. The Central Organization for Railway Electrification has carried out the electrification works in these sections.

