Meghalaya gets its first electric train

Maligaon: N F Railway is progressing at full throttle for achieving the Indian Railways target of becoming Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030. In an endeavour for complete electrification, N F Railway has achieved another milestone by commissioning Dudhnai - Mendipathar single line section and Abhayapuri – Pancharatna double line section on March 15. The Central Organization for Railway Electrification has carried out the electrification works in these sections.