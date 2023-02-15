Meghalaya doesn’t need a puppet who will dance to the tunes of masters in Delhi, says Abhishek

Meghalaya does not need a puppet who will dance to the tunes of the masters sitting in the ivory towers of Delhi and Guwahati but a true leader who will stand for the people, said TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his public meeting at Tura in Meghalaya.

Addressing a large gathering, Abhishek said that Meghalaya is going to polls on February 27 and the people of this state must decide what they want. “If Bengal can get rid of the BJP, why can’t Meghalaya? The massive turnout today was unprecedented, but this shows that people here have understood that TMC is the only alternative that can work for Meghalaya’s development,” he said.

Abhishek highlighted that TMC is the only party that has raised in Parliament the demand of including the Garo and Khasi language in the 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution. “A Congress MP and one NPP MP won from here in the 2019 elections. Neither of them ever raised the demand. TMC has no MP from Meghalaya and yet we have raised it thrice. We will raise it again if we form a government here,” he assured.

He further said that the TMC government fulfilled its pledges made before the 2021 Assembly elections in Bengal and intends to do the same in Meghalaya if it wins. Under Meghalaya Financial Inclusion for Women Empowerment scheme, Abhishek said a direct transfer of Rs 1,000 monthly to a woman of every household has been guaranteed. “If we win, we will clear this in the first Cabinet meeting” he pledged.

Further, Abhishek said that the incumbent chief minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma should resign since to date no action has been taken against the ones who opened fire during the Mukroh incident at the Assam-Meghalaya border.

He said, “I don’t think Meghalaya is part of the North-East. I think we should call it a part of the East. Just as the sun rises in the East, it will rise in Meghalaya in the context of development.”