Meghalaya CM's sister Agatha takes charge as chairperson of state child rights panel

Shillong: Former Tura MP Agatha Sangma took charge as chairperson of the Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR), officials said on Wednesday. The National People's Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0 government had announced her appointment on September 6. Soon after taking charge on Tuesday, Agatha, the sister of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, met Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh at his office chamber besides meeting the entire team of the commission, an official said. The delay in her taking charge was attributed to her being unwell. "I am excited for this opportunity to work for the welfare and safety of children. I look forward to adding more value to the work done by the commission in the past," she said. She also emphasised on the need to work closely with the community to be able to provide safer places for children to thrive.