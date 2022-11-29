Meghalaya Cabinet nod for setting up 7 outposts along border

Shillong: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to set up police outposts at seven locations, including the violence-hit Mukroh village, along the state's boundary with Assam.



"The Cabinet approved the proposal for setting up seven BoPs across the Khasi Jaintia Hills region. Of these outposts, two will be erected at Mukroh and Tihwieh villages along the interstate border in West Jaintia Hills district," Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told reporters.