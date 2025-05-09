Meghalaya, Assam impose night curfews along India-B’desh border

MEGHALAYA/NEW DELHI: In the wake of growing tensions with Pakistan, India has boosted security along its eastern borders with Bangladesh. In the wake of recent illegal border crossing attempts and security warnings, night curfews have been imposed on border districts of Meghalaya and Assam.

On May 6, the Border Security Force (BSF) caught four Bangladeshi nationals who had illegally crossed into Indian territory. The four, who are from the Mymensingh, Gazipur, and Noakhali districts of Bangladesh, were handed over to the police station at Mahendraganj in South West Garo Hills. Subsequently, District Magistrate R.M. Kurbah issued a tough ex parte order, based on the seriousness of the issue. The curfew will continue for the next two months.

In Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district, the deputy commissioner has imposed a night curfew along a 5-kilometre border belt along the India-Bangladesh frontier.

Likewise, Assam’s Cachar district administration has imposed a night curfew along a 1-kilometre section of the international border, between sunset and sunrise. Fishing or boating in the Surma River and adjacent areas will now need prior permission from the authorities.

These steps follow increasing instability in Bangladesh that has seen anti-government protests and attacks against minority groups.

District administrations and security agencies have advised local people to be cautious and report suspicious movements to local police stations or BSF personnel.