Mega health camp brings to life the spirit of ‘Manakhe-Manakhe Ek Samaan’: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Raipur: On the sacred occasion of the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Ghasidas Ji, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai today formally inaugurated the five-day Free Mega Health Camp 2025. This health camp is being organized from December 18 to 22 at the Ayurvedic College premise in the state capital, Raipur. The camp stands as a large-scale humanitarian initiative dedicated to public service, social harmony and health awareness.

Extending heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Ghasidas Ji, Chief Minister Shri Sai wished everyone peace, well-being and prosperity. He described the five-day free Mega Health Camp as a _Sanjeevani_ for health and wellbeing of thousands of citizens. Shri Sai noted that Chhattisgarh has entered its Silver Jubilee year of statehood, and over the past 25 years, the state has made remarkable progress across sectors, including healthcare.

Referring to the Ayushman Bharat Scheme being implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Shri Sai said that the scheme is ensuring access to quality healthcare for the last person in the queue. He also highlighted that under Mukhyamantri Vishesh Swasthya Sahayta Yojana (Chief Minister’s Special Health Assistance Scheme), financial support of up to ₹25 lakh is being provided for the treatment of serious illnesses. _“Health is Wealth_ is not merely a slogan, but a commitment to protect and enrich lives,” he said.

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated MLA Shri Rajesh Moonat and his entire team for organizing the mega camp and personally visited various diagnostic and treatment stalls set up at the venue.

Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh, in his address to the gathering, said that the initiative is not merely a health camp but a powerful expression of social responsibility and human compassion. Inspired by the message of truth, non-violence and equality propounded by Baba Guru Ghasidas Ji, the campaign represents a model effort to deliver healthcare services to the most marginalised sections of society.

Dr Singh informed that with the participation of more than 100 specialist doctors, the camp goes beyond preliminary check-ups to provide comprehensive diagnosis and treatment, and he lauded the systematic planning and far-reaching impact of the initiative.

Health Minister Shri Shyam Bihari Jaiswal described the camp as a health Mahakumbh organized for the benefit of every section of society. He said that people from across Chhattisgarh as well as neighbouring states are availing medical services at the camp. Patients requiring advanced treatment beyond the scope of the camp will be provided free treatment at empanelled institutions through Ayushman Cards, he added. The Health Minister reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the continuous expansion and strengthening of healthcare services under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai.

The organizer of the programme and MLA Shri Rajesh Moonat said that the Mega Health Camp has been organized in the true spirit of Baba Guru Ghasidas Ji’s immortal message, “Manakhe-Manakhe Ek Samaan” (All human beings are equal). He informed that under one roof, all major medical disciplines are being made available, including X-ray, Echo, sonography, along with various diagnostic tests and essential medicines, entirely free of cost.

Special arrangements have been made for breast cancer screening using advanced machines for women. Renowned institutions such as AIIMS Raipur, Balaji, Rawatpura, Ganga Diagnostics, along with expert doctors from across the country, are actively participating in this service mission.

The programme was also addressed by MLA Shri Kiran Singh Deo. Among those present on the occasion were Forest Minister Shri Kedar Kashyap, Food Minister Shri Dayaldas Baghel, Skill Development Minister Guru Khushwant Saheb, MLAs Shri Sunil Soni, Shri Purandar Mishra, Shri Motilal Sahu, Shri Anuj Sharma, Shri Doman Lal Korsevada, Mayor Smt Meenal Choubey, Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Yoga Commission Shri Roop Narayan Sinha, Director of AIIMS Raipur Dr Ashok Jindal, senior medical professionals, public representatives and a large number of citizens.