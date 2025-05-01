Mega drive to flatten encroachments in Ahmedabad continues on Day 2

Ahmedabad: A mega demolition drive to clear encroachments in Chandola lake area in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad continued for the second day on Wednesday with a state minister asserting that the government would take back the entire 1.25 lakh square metres of the illegally occupied land.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the city police on Tuesday launched the massive demolition drive in the area days after illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were detained from the settlements built on the periphery of the water body.

Talking to reporters from the site, Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, who monitored the operation, said illegal Bangladeshi migrants had created an illegal settlement on the land spread across 1.25 lakh square metres surrounding the lake in Dani Limda area of the city.

“Will will clear encroachment and take back every inch of this government land. The administration as well as police are carrying out the operation with a humane approach. Nearly 1.25 lakh square metres of land was encroached by illegal Bangladeshi settlers. The drive to clear this encroachment is still on,” he said.