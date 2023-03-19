Meeting to speed up Indo-Bangla rly connect

Agartala: The Indo-Bangla Project Screening Committee (PSC) will hold a meeting in Bangladesh’s Brahmanbaria next week to fast-track work of the Indo-Bangla railway link, said a senior official on Sunday.



The vital project which will link the two nation’s railwa ynetwork has been delayed for some time.

“An Indian delegation of around 11 officials from Delhi and Tripura will join the PSC meeting scheduled to be held in Rail Bhavan at Brahmanbaria in Bangladesh to review the 12.6 km railway project connecting two sides of the border, on Monday”, Tripura’s transport secretary U K Chakma told.

Representatives of the two countries, including special secretary of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prabhat Kumar and IRCON ‘s Chief Engineer, VK Gupta (Indian side) and Addl Secretary of Bangladesh Railways, Md Yasin and Joint Secretary of Bangladesh Railway Shahidul Islam will join the meeting.

From Agartala, Chakma and Raman Singla, a senior executive of IRCON based at Agartala will also be present in the meeting.

Admitting that there has been delay in executing the strategic railway project because of various reasons, Chakma said the Indian side will stress speedy completion of the project.