Meet to chalk out legal measures to wriggle out of NEET all set to be chaired by CM Stalin

Chennai: A meeting of the legislature party leaders to be chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin to deliberate legal measures in order to secure exemption for Tamil Nadu from conducting National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for medical admissions is all set to be held Wednesday. The main opposition AIADMK had already dubbed the meeting a 'drama,' that could serve no purpose as people are outraged over the ruling party's alleged failure to get it scrapped. AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has made it clear that his party will not attend the meeting. The meeting comes against the background of President Droupadi Murmu withholding assent to the Tamil Nadu anti-NEET bill and this was informed by CM Stalin on April 4. Subsequently, Stalin called for a meeting of legislature party leaders on April 9. Palaniswami had said that Stalin and his son and deputy CM Udhayanidhi had ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls, gave false promises over 'abolishing' NEET. They had claimed they knew the 'secret' to do away with NEET.