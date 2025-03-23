Meerut murder exposed: Post-mortem reveals chilling details of Saurabh Rajput’s killing

Meerut: The brutal murder of former merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput has come to light in shocking detail, as the post-mortem report exposes the gruesome manner in which he was killed and his body dismembered. His wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla, are accused of orchestrating the crime, allegedly drugging Rajput before stabbing him to death and mutilating his body.

According to forensic findings, Rajput’s head was severed, both hands were amputated at the wrists, and his legs were forcefully bent backward—suggesting an attempt to fit the body inside a drum. The autopsy concluded that he died due to excessive blood loss and shock from multiple stab wounds, including three deep thrusts to the heart. Investigators believe that on March 4, Muskan and Sahil executed their plan by first incapacitating Rajput with sedatives before stabbing him. To dispose of the body, they chopped it into pieces and placed it in a plastic drum, which they then filled with cement to prevent detection.

Following the murder, the couple took a trip to Himachal Pradesh, misleading Rajput’s family by sending messages from his phone to create the illusion that he was still alive. The crime remained undetected until March 18, when Rajput’s younger brother, Rahul, visited the house and noticed a foul odour. His suspicions were further raised when he spotted Muskan with another man. Upon questioning, Muskan was unable to provide a satisfactory response regarding Rajput’s whereabouts, prompting Rahul to alert the police.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed the forensic findings. “The murder was carried out with extreme brutality. Saurabh was stabbed multiple times in the heart, his head was severed, and his limbs were chopped off before being encased in cement,” he stated. The forensic team noted that the cement helped preserve the body by preventing decomposition, delaying detection of the crime.

Rajput and Muskan had been married since 2016 despite opposition from his family, and the couple had a six-year-old daughter. Police investigations revealed that Muskan rekindled her relationship with Sahil, a former school acquaintance, through a WhatsApp group in 2019. Rajput’s family alleged that Muskan displayed troubling behaviour early in their marriage, neglecting household responsibilities and developing a drug habit.