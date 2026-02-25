Meerut house fire: Infant twins among 6 killed

Meerut: A devastating fire, suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit, claimed six lives, including two four-month-old twin sisters, in the Lisadi Gate area of Meerut on Monday night. The blaze broke out around 8 pm at Iqbal Ahmad’s three-storey residence in Kidwai Nagar and spread rapidly, police said.



Most male members of the family had stepped out to offer Ramzan namaz when the fire erupted. The family ran a tailoring and online garment business and had stored a large quantity of cloth on the ground floor, which fuelled the flames and allowed them to engulf the building within minutes.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey, seven people were admitted to hospital with burn injuries, of whom six succumbed. The deceased were identified as Rukhsar (25), Mahbish (12), Hammad (4), Akdas (4), and four-month-old twins Nabia and Inayat. Ameer Bano (55) is undergoing treatment.

Mohammad Farooq, a family member who had gone for namaz, said he rushed back after receiving a call. “By the time I returned, a huge crowd had gathered. The blaze killed my daughter, my son, my younger brother’s twin daughters and his son. My elderly mother survived, though her blood pressure shot up due to the shock,” he said.

Firefighters faced difficulties navigating the locality’s narrow lanes and initially deployed motorcycles before accessing the house through adjoining rooftops. A wall had to be broken to enter the building. A local resident also assisted by placing a ladder to help evacuate those trapped on the first floor.

The victims were laid to rest at Bale Miyan cemetery in Nauchandi on Tuesday amid heart-rending scenes. Family members declined a post-mortem examination.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and directed officials to expedite relief measures.