Media’s contribution most vital for public awareness: Haryana CM

MPOST BUREAU

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal said that the media plays the most crucial role in public awareness. In addition to the legislature, the judiciary, and the executive, the media holds a significant position in society as a strong fourth pillar. Therefore, all media personnel must remain vigilant in the service of society with a positive mindset, said Khattarl while addressing the media persons of Faridabad during a felicitation ceremony held on Tuesday at the HVP Convention Center.



During the ceremony, the media persons expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for increasing their pension to Rs 15,000 and implementing a social media policy.

The Chief Minister said that the media has a vital contribution to society. It not only provides information to the people but also plays a role in raising awareness. By highlighting the deficiencies in administration, the media also plays a crucial role in resolving the public’s issues. Khattar urged media personnel to not only focus on highlighting shortcomings but also to showcase the positive aspects happening in society. He stated that they should strive to enhance the image of their country and state by showcasing the good work being done.