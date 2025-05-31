Media plays vital role in nation-building through responsible writing: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the media has played a crucial role in nation-building from the time of independence to the present day.

Appreciating the dedication of media persons who base their writing on the national interest, he said that freedom of the media is a pillar of a strong democracy and reflects the positive vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister was speaking as the chief guest at the annual convention of the Haryana Union of Working Journalists, held on Friday in Rohtak.

On the occasion of Hindi Patrakarita Diwas (Hindi Journalism Day), he extended his congratulations and best wishes to all media persons and saluted the “sentinels of the pen.”

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, former Minister Manish Grover, and Baba Kapilpuri Ji Maharaj were present as special guests. The Chief Minister formally inaugurated the convention by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Saini, while addressing the media persons who are performing the duty of journalism being a descendant of Maharishi Narad Muni, said that this day also holds spiritual significance as a time to pay tribute to the martyrdom of the fifth Sikh Guru, Guru Arjan Dev Ji, who sacrificed his life to protect religion.

He also paid homage to Arut Ji Maharaj on his birth anniversary. He expressed confidence that PM Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) is becoming a reality, with the nation steadily advancing towards global leadership.