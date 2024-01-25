Media organisations concerned over notice to French journalist

NEW DELHI: Several media organisations on Thursday expressed apprehension that the notice given by the FRRO to French journalist Vanessa Dougnac regarding her journalistic activities “is in the nature of misuse of law to curb journalistic freedom.”



In a joint statement, the Press Club of India, Indian Women’s Press Corps and Press Association reiterated that the freedom of the press is vital to the health of India’s democracy and should be preserved at any cost.

“We sincerely hope that the proceedings initiated will be concluded quickly without causing any damage to this principle and undue harassment to the journalist,” the PCI, PA and IWPC said.

Noting that the French journalist has lived in India for more than two decades and is married to an Indian national and has the status of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), the media bodies said that she has issued a public denial of all the allegations against her and has said that she has not engaged in any act prejudicial to Indian interests.

In a separate statement, the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia (FCC) said that it is a staunch

supporter of the freedom

of the press and defends journalists’ right to function in India without any let or hindrance, but without breaking the laws.

``We are confident that Ms. Dougnac will defend herself by presenting all the facts before the concerned authorities to their satisfaction, emerge victorious and continue to live in India, which she loves,’’ the FCC said.

IFJ, which represents nearly half a million journalists in 190 affiliates globally, called upon the government to reconsider its decision and to stop threatening journalists. It noted that the case of the French journalist coincides with the visit of French President Macron to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is describing his country as the ``world’s

largest democracy.’’