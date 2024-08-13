Media bodies urge Bangladesh interim govt head Muhammad Yunus to ensure safety of journalists

NEW DELHI: Several Delhi-based media bodies have expressed serious concern over recent attacks on journalists—print, online, and electronic media outlets—and Press Clubs in Dhaka, Chattogram, and other locations in Bangladesh.

In a letter to Muhammad Yunus, head of the interim government of Bangladesh, they urged him to ensure that political leaders, public officials, and government authorities refrain from denigrating, threatening the media, or using communal or discriminatory language that undermines trust in the credibility of journalists.

“As a Nobel Peace Laureate, we are confident that you share our belief that crimes against journalists and media houses have a profound negative impact on society. A free press enables informed decision-making and is essential for building inclusive democracies. It is fundamental to recognize the importance of free, independent, plural, and diverse media and access to information, both online and offline,” the letter, written jointly by the Press Club of India, the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia (FCC), IWPC, Press Association, Commonwealth Journalists Association (CJA), and the Indian Association of Foreign Affairs Correspondents (IAFAC), stated.