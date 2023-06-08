Measures taken by NF Rly to ensure safe running of trains
Maligaon: Constant monitoring of various parameters in Rail safety is a continuous process and continuous endeavour is made to maintain and improve the same. Safety Audits/inspections are undertaken at regular intervals on railway infrastructures to identify weak areas in asset maintenance. Safety procedures are followed to provide ways and means to prevent accidents. Besides, periodical safety drives are launched from time to time to check safety consciousness amongst staff and to streamline safety aspects including maintenance of assets.
