MEA: Six Indians lost their lives in ‘various incidents’

New Delhi: Amid the escalating West Asia conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said six Indian nationals have lost their lives while one remains missing in “various incidents”.



At an inter-ministerial briefing here, Additional Secretary (Gulf), MEA, Aseem R Mahajan, also said, “Late yesterday night, we received information regarding the tragic demise of an Indian national, during an attack in Riyadh on March 18.” He, however, did not elaborate upon the circumstances of this death.

On Friday, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh also said that an Indian national was killed in Saudi Arabia due to the “recent events of March 18”. In a social media post, the Indian Mission expressed its “deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national in Riyadh due to recent events on March 18”.

A day earlier, the Indian embassy said alerts were received by residents in Riyadh and some other regions on Wednesday. “The Indian community is advised to remain calm and composed,” the embassy said.

Mahajan also told reporters in Delhi that “six Indian nationals have lost their lives and one is missing in various incidents”.

“Our missions in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, and the UAE are in regular touch with the concerned authorities regarding the missing Indian national and for the early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased Indian nationals to India,” he said.

Less than a week ago, the MEA official had told reporters in an inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia situation that five Indian nationals had lost their lives while one is missing in “various incidents”.

The West Asia conflict began on February 28 when the US-Israel combine launched military strikes on Iran. In retaliation, Tehran has targeted Gulf countries hosting US military bases.

Energy and other civilian infrastructure in the Gulf region have also come under attack during this conflict that has stretched into three weeks, with no end to it in sight.

Since February 28, around three lakh passengers have returned from the region to India, Mahajan said.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to leaders of Oman, Malaysia, France, Jordan and Qatar.

“In these conversations, the prime minister put forth India’s position on the ongoing conflict in West Asia. He highlighted the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy, for de-escalation and the subsequent restoration of peace and stability,” he said.

The prime minister strongly condemned the attack on energy infrastructure. The PM and the various leaders reiterated their support for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, he told reporters.

Prime Minister Modi spoke with the Sultan of Oman, and conveyed Eid greetings in advance to him and the people of Oman.

The PM “reiterated India’s condemnation of violation of Oman’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and appreciated Oman’s efforts in facilitating safe return of Indian nationals,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron. “They agreed to continue close coordination to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond,” Jaiswal said.

Sharing an update on the return of Indian nationals from the conflict-hit region, he said many Indians who were stranded in Israel earlier during this conflict have been taking the Jordan route to come back to India.