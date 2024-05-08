MEA secy reviews Haj preparations for Saudi Arabia visit

New Delhi: Muktesh K Pardeshi, a secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, reviewed the preparations for this year’s Haj during his just-concluded official visit to Saudi Arabia besides holding meetings with a number of its ministers to strengthen cooperation between both sides.

The visit of Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa & Overseas Indian Affairs) underscored the “depth and breadth” of the relationship between India and Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), reaffirming commitment to mutual prosperity and collaboration across diverse fields, the MEA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Secretary (CPV & OIA) “concluded an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 4th to 7th May, 2024 aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia,” the ministry said.

During his visit, he conducted a review of preparations for Haj 2024 in Jeddah and Madinah.

He met with Vice Haj Minister Abdul Fattah Mashat and discussed logistical arrangements and infrastructure developments aimed at the welfare and comfort for pilgrims.

“This year, a total of 175,025 Indian pilgrims will visit Saudi Arabia under the 2024 Hajj quota,” the statement said.

“The two sides discussed strengthening the institutional framework of ties, and enhancing relations across various sectors, including in trade, security, energy, and cultural exchange. Both sides exchanged views on the regional and international situation,” the MEA said.