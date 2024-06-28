MEA issues precautionary advisory for Indian nationals in Lebanon

New Delhi: Amid evolving security environment in Lebanon, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said the Embassy of India in Beirut is in “constant touch” with the Indian nationals there and added an advisory has been issued for them as a matter of “abundant precaution”.

MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in response to a query during a weekly media briefing, said the advisory is not a “not a travel advisory” restricting the Indians to travel to Beirut.

“Our embassy in Beirut has issued an advisory. A lot of Indian nationals stay there, work there... there are professionals. As per the information that I have, about 2,000-3,000 people are there. Our embassy is in constant touch with them. We have not issued any travel advisory. We have just said that they should keep in touch with the embassy, so that if there is any incident, we can take action as soon as possible,” he said.

The MEA said there is an “evolving situation” in Lebanon. “In view of the current situation in Lebanon, all Indian nationals in Lebanon are advised to exercise caution and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Beirut through our email address: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or through emergency helpline number +961-76860128,” the embassy wrote in its advisory.