MEA corrects name of MoS in Parliament response on question relating to Hamas

BY Agencies11 Dec 2023 6:06 PM GMT

NEW DELHI: The External Affairs Ministry on Monday issued a statement in the Lok Sabha correcting the name of the minister who replied to a Parliament question on the designation of Hamas on December 8.

A political row broke out on December 9 after Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said she had not approved a question tabled in the Lok Sabha the previous day on declaring Hamas a terrorist organisation, prompting the government to issue a clarification that it was a “procedural error”.

As Opposition parties latched onto Lekhi’s remarks and described the incident as a “serious breach and violation of rules”, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on December 10, saying the unstarred question “needs a technical correction in terms of reflecting Shri V Muraleedharan as the Minister of State replying to the Parliament question”.

“This is being suitably undertaken,” the ministry had added.

“You have been misinformed as I have not signed any paper with this question and this answer,” Lekhi said in response to a post on X on the issue.

On Monday, Muraleedharan laid a statement in the House, which was included in the supplementary agenda, “correcting the reply given on December 8 to unstarred question no. 980 by Kumbakudi Sudhakaran, MP, regarding ‘declaration of Hamas as terrorist organisation’.”

Agencies

