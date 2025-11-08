MEA confirms 44 Indians serving in Russian Army, seeks release amid Ukraine conflict

New Delhi: The MEA confirmed on Friday that it had identified at least 44 Indian nationals currently serving in the Russian Army amidst an ongoing war in Ukraine. Speaking to the media during a briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated the government is in constant touch with the authorities in Russia to ensure safe returns for these individuals.

“As per our understanding, 44 Indian nationals are currently serving in the Russian army. We are in touch with the Russian side. We are also in touch with the families of these people and giving them an update on the matter,” said Jaiswal. He reiterated the government’s warning against such enlistment and called upon Indians to avoid any offer of joining foreign armed forces, especially in conflict zones. “We once again take this opportunity to convey to all that one should stay away from offers being made to serve in the Russian army because it is an offer that is fraught with danger to life and there’s risk to life,” he said.

The development comes just weeks ahead of the planned visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India this December, which is expected to focus on bilateral ties and strategic cooperation. The issue of Indian nationals fighting in Russia’s military is expected to be a topic of discussion between the two sides.

The comments by the ministry also come amid a series of protests in New Delhi by families of Indian youths, reportedly trapped in the war zone, who have called for immediate government intervention. Relatives from over 10 states had congregated at Jantar Mantar earlier this month with placards and photographs of family members. Many said their family members were misled by agents promising lucrative jobs in Russia but instead sent them to the front lines.

Families of two men who died in the fighting joined other protesters, and the deaths have heightened demands for stronger action against the agents accused of trafficking Indian workers under false pretenses. Protesters in Bangalore demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin intervene urgently to rescue those who remain stranded in the war zone.

The matter came to light when several videos surfaced online in the early part of the year, showing Indian men in military fatigues claiming that they had been forced to fight on behalf of Russia. After these reports, the MEA had intervened and started the process of tracing and repatriating the affected citizens.

“At multiple levels, India has continued to work with Moscow for the immediate and safe release of these individuals, as also for ensuring that no further recruitment of Indians takes place,” officials said, adding that though there is some progress in tracing individuals, the source-verified process has been very slow given the complexity of the ongoing war.