MDMK MP, who attempted suicide over denial of ticket, dies

ERODE (Tamil Nadu): Erode MP A Ganeshamurthi, who allegedly attempted suicide recently, died at a Coimbatore hospital on Thursday morning, sources from his party MDMK and police said.

Expressing shock and grief over his demise, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said Ganeshamurthi started his political journey in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and effectively discharged his responsibilities in various capacities including the post of district secretary. Later, he traversed the political path along with Vaiko (MDMK chief).

“His loss has given an inexpressible grief. He was an energetic diplomat. I offer my deepest condolences and sympathies to the members of the DMK, MDMK, his family and friends,” Stalin said in a statement. Vaiko expressed shock over the sudden demise and said he called on Ganeshamurthi’s son Kapilan and daughter Tamilpiriya and conveyed his condolences.

According to police, the 77-year-old Ganeshamurthi had allegedly tried to kill himself after consuming some poisonous tablets on March 24 at his home here. He was rushed to a hospital here and later referred to another private institute in Coimbatore. The Erode town police has already registered an attempt to suicide case. This will now be altered to a death by suicide case, police said. Hospital authorities handed the body to the police who took it to the Institute of Road Transport (IRT) Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

After the post-mortem, the body will be taken to Kumaravalasu village, where it will be buried, party sources said.

Ganeshamurthi was elected as an MP on the DMK’s rising sun symbol in 2019. He had previously won the Lok Sabha polls from Palani in 1998 and Erode in 2009.