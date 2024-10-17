McLeodganj’s Dal Lake is facing race against time

shimla: Nestled at an altitude of 5,823 ft in the ecologically sensitive foothills of the Dhauladhar ranges, the Dal Lake is just a stone’s throw away from McLeodganj, the home of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. This natural water body is facing an urgent challenge of combating a decline.



But, it’s truly encouraging to see the local community, especially the dedicated students of the Tibetan Children Village (TCV), taking initiative. Their efforts have inspired the state government to step in and commit to revitalising the beautiful lake.

Deputy Chief Whip and Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania on Wednesday held a meeting with the officers of tourism and forest departments to seek help of the international experts, geologists and conservationists to conduct an in-depth study of the lake and undertake special measures to save it. The meeting noted that not only the ecosystem but also the aquatic life was under threat due to drying up of the lake.

“So far since 2004, a sum of Rs 31 lakh has been spent on the beautification of Dal Lake by both the forest and the IPH department till date,” he said, noting that efforts were made to find the fault of water seepage, which has a huge catchment area. Besides affecting the economy of the locals it now was giving a deserted look, he stated. The local activists have also stepped in to save aquatic life by shifting them to other water bodies nearby. Pathania said Deputy Commissioner Kangra Hemraj Bhairva was also in touch with noted conservationist Anand Malligavad, who is also known as Lake Man of India.