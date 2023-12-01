Mayawati urges BSP workers to contest independently in 2024 LS polls

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati rallied her party workers on Thursday, urging them to independently contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with unwavering determination to secure power.



Mayawati emphasised that these elections would be pivotal, asserting BSP’s significant role in the political landscape.

Addressing a crucial review meeting for the party’s Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand units, Mayawati stressed the need for workers to fulfil their responsibilities diligently, aiming for substantial results in the elections for the establishment of a government focused on ‘Sarvajana Hitaya and Sarvajan Sukhay.’

Mayawati expressed dissatisfaction with the narrow, casteist, and anti-people policies of various central and state governments, including Uttar Pradesh. Instructing the organisation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s death anniversary on December 6, Mayawati highlighted that people from six divisions of Western Uttar Pradesh would converge in Noida to pay tribute at the ‘National Dalit Inspiration Site Green Garden.’ She accused the BJP, like SP and Congress, of resorting to narrow and divisive issues due to a lack of tangible achievements. Mayawati cautioned the Bahujan community to remain vigilant and avoid being misled in any way.