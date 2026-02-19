Mayawati to contest UP Assembly elections alone

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday announced that her party will contest the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on its own, rejecting speculation about any alliance with other political parties.



Addressing party workers in Lucknow, Mayawati said reports suggesting that the BSP may enter into an alliance were false and misleading.

She said the party will fight the elections independently and urged supporters to stay focused and work towards forming a majority government on their own strength, as in 2007.

She alleged that as elections draw closer, political rivals would intensify efforts to keep the BSP out

of power and spread misinformation.

Mayawati said the thinking of rival parties including the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party was narrow and opposed to Ambedkarite ideology.

She appealed to Ambedkarite supporters across the country to unite to protect the dignity and ideals of Dr B R Ambbedkar and strengthen the movement inspired by him.