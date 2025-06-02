Mayawati slams Yogi govt over law & order

Lucknow: Soon after the appointment of the new acting Director General of Police (DGP) in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati launched a sharp attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, alleging a serious breakdown in law and order across the state.

In a social media post on Sunday, Mayawati said: “Feudal and criminal elements have a stronghold in Uttar Pradesh. The growing incidents of caste-based and communal hatred, violence, injustice, atrocities, and forced evictions of people prove that the rule of law is not functioning effectively here.”

The BSP supremo said the newly appointed police chief faces a daunting task in restoring public faith in the police and ensuring control over rising crime.

“While Uttar Pradesh should be the backbone of the country’s progress, it is instead frequently in the news for deteriorating law and order. Is it appropriate for a state with such potential to be known for crime and lawlessness? Is this in public or national interest?” she said.

The Uttar Pradesh government appointed senior IPS officer Rajeev Krishna, a 1991-batch officer, as the new Director General of Police. He took charge around 9 p.m. Krishna has previously served as the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board and also held the role of Director Vigilance.