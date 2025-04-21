Mayawati slams SP, BJP, Cong as battle for Dalit votes heats up in UP

Lucknow: With the race to secure Dalit support intensifying ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati launched a fierce attack on her political rivals on Sunday, accusing the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress of betraying the Dalit-Bahujan cause.

In a series of sharp posts on social media platform X, Mayawati alleged that all three parties are driven by vote-bank politics and have no real commitment to uplifting Dalits. “Like Congress and BJP, the SP too has shown no real intent or willpower to ensure the upliftment of Dalits and Bahujans,” she said, accusing them of continuing caste-based exploitation while pretending to support social justice.

Her comments came a day after SP president Akhilesh Yadav met Agra MP Ramjilal Suman, a Dalit leader who recently courted controversy in the Rajya Sabha. The meeting was widely seen as part of the SP’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) strategy for 2027.

The BJP, meanwhile, is running a Dalit outreach campaign from April 14–25 to mark Ambedkar Jayanti. Congress is also stepping up its ground presence, while Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad continues to mobilize his Dalit base in western Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati, however, warned voters not to be swayed by these overtures. Recalling the infamous 1995 State Guest House incident—when she was allegedly attacked by SP workers—she called it an “unforgivable act” and evidence of the SP’s “extreme casteist mindset.”

She also cited other instances, including the tearing of the promotion reservation bill in Parliament and the renaming of districts and institutions dedicated to Dalit icons under SP rule, as proof of the party’s anti-Dalit intent.

“The BSP is the only party that has consistently worked to dismantle caste hierarchies and ensure Dalit representation in power,” she said. “In contrast, SP, Congress, and BJP have merely used Dalits for electoral gain.”

Mayawati’s aggressive tone signals a renewed effort by the BSP to reclaim its core vote base amid increasing competition. Once dominant among Dalit voters in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP has witnessed an erosion of support in recent years, particularly from young Dalits aligning with emerging leaders like Chandrashekhar Azad.

As the 2027 battlelines begin to take shape, Mayawati’s message is clear: the BSP will “not remain silent” while others vie for the Dalit vote.