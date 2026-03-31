Mayawati reviews BSP strategy, flags economic issues, poll preparedness

Lucknow: Mayawati on Tuesday held a meeting with party office-bearers and workers at the Bahujan Samaj Party office in Lucknow, where she reviewed organisational activities and assessed preparations ahead of upcoming elections.



Senior functionaries from the state and district levels attended the meeting, which focused on strengthening the party at the grassroots, improving its financial base and expanding its support base. A detailed review of organisational work was carried out, with emphasis on making the structure more effective and result-oriented.

Mayawati stressed the need to improve progress reports on earlier directives and said any form of negligence in party work would not be tolerated. She called for greater accountability and urged leaders to work with dedication to ensure stronger outreach among the public.

During the meeting, the BSP chief also reviewed election preparedness and strategies to widen the party’s base. She said that in the current political climate, the party must intensify its efforts to reconnect with voters and present itself as a credible alternative.

Targeting the government, Mayawati said people were increasingly distressed due to what she described as a lack of sensitivity towards public welfare. She claimed that expectations from the BSP were rising and asked party workers to work with sincerity and commitment.

Raising economic concerns, she pointed to rising unemployment and livelihood issues, alleging that governments were relying on promises rather than delivering tangible results.