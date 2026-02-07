Mayawati raps govt, Oppn over ‘political drama’

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party has intensified its organisational and electoral preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with party chief Mayawati holding a review meeting at the BSP headquarters.

Senior party office bearers from across the state attended the meeting to assess ground-level preparedness and fine-tune the strategy.

Addressing the gathering, Mayawati said the party’s work had been adversely affected due to the SIR process, but directed leaders to complete all pending organisational tasks at the earliest. She also cautioned party functionaries against what she termed conspiracies by rival political parties to weaken the BSP.

The BSP supremo alleged that the condition of the poor, Dalits, the oppressed and deprived sections,

Muslims and other minorities, as well as traders and farmers, had remained miserable.

She said successive governments at the Centre and in the states, both past and present, had failed to give due attention to their problems.