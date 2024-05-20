Mayawati predicts change in Central govt

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday predicted a significant shift in power at the Centre as she cast her vote during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.



Speaking to the media in Lucknow, Mayawati addressed various issues, including the recent removal of her nephew, Akash Anand, from his role as BSP coordinator. “I believe there will be a change this time because the public is completely silent and observing everything. They are not speaking openly but are aware of the happenings,” she stated.