Mayawati holds massive rally, praises Yogi

Lucknow: In a rare political moment that created ripples across Uttar Pradesh’s political circles, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during her much-hyped rally in Lucknow — her first major show of strength in nearly nine years.

The rally, held to mark the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, drew lakhs of supporters from across the state and signalled the party’s bid for a comeback in 2027.

What caught everyone’s attention, however, was Mayawati’s unexpected praise for the BJP government. Referring to the maintenance of the Kanshi Ram Smarak in Lucknow, she said: “I thank the Yogi government for ensuring that the money collected from ticket sales at the memorial is being used for its upkeep. The previous Samajwadi Party government did not do so and had even changed the names of memorials built in Kanshi Ram ji’s honor.”

Her remarks immediately sparked a political buzz, with rivals reading it as a subtle attempt to distance herself from the INDIA bloc and position BSP as a neutral force ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Samajwadi Party reacted sharply to Mayawati’s comments. SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said: “People of Uttar Pradesh know who stood against the BJP’s divisive policies. Mayawati’s words only prove that BSP has lost the fight against the ruling party. The praise for Yogi Adityanath exposes her soft corner for the BJP.”

Political analysts, too, saw deeper meaning in her statement. “Mayawati is recalibrating her political positioning,” said political commentator Rajendra Kumar. “By praising Yogi Adityanath and attacking the Samajwadi Party and Congress, she is signaling to her core Dalit base that BSP remains independent and not aligned with any front. It is an effort to reclaim her lost ground.”

In her speech, Mayawati reiterated that the BSP would contest the 2027 Assembly elections alone, rejecting any possibility of alliances.