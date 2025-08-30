Mayawati elevates nephew Akash Anand as BSP national coordinator

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has handed a major promotion to her nephew Akash Anand, naming him the party’s National Coordinator in a sweeping organisational shake-up.

The move makes Akash the second-most powerful figure in the BSP, with direct charge of the party’s central structure and state units, reporting only to Mayawati herself.

Akash, who had been serving as Chief National Coordinator, will now oversee all sector heads, state coordinators and state presidents across the country. His appointment signals a renewed trust from Mayawati, months after he was stripped of party responsibilities in March.

Alongside Akash’s elevation, the BSP has expanded its national coordinators’ team from four to six. Ramji Gautam, Rajaram, Randhir Singh Beniwal, Lalji Medhankar, Atar Singh Rao and Dharmveer Singh Ashok have been given the role and will report to Akash.

Each has been assigned supporting coordinators: Mohan Anand with Rajaram, Suresh Arya with Atar Singh Rao, and Dayachand with Dharmveer Singh Ashok. Ramji Gautam will also handle Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Bihar.

The reshuffle also reaffirmed Vishwanath Pal as the party’s Uttar Pradesh president, a key post given the state’s centrality to the BSP’s fortunes. Other appointments include Rajesh Tanwar (Delhi), Ramakant Pippal (Madhya Pradesh), Shyam Tandon (Chhattisgarh), Shankar Mahto (Bihar) and Sunil Dongre (Maharashtra). State presidents were also announced for Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand.