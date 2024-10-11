Mayawati draws a line, says ‘no more alliances for BSP’

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati Friday announced her party will no longer form alliances with regional forces in Uttar Pradesh or any other state, citing unsatisfactory results from previous partnerships, and also continue to maintain distance from the BJP and Congress-led alliances.

The decision was taken during a review meeting of the “bitter experience of the Haryana assembly election results and prior Punjab elections”, the former four-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said in a series of posts on X. “The BSP had consistently transferred its votes to alliance partners during elections in Uttar Pradesh and other states, but the inability of these partners to reciprocate had led to disappointing results, which demoralized party workers and hurt the party’s movement,” she said.

She noted that it was important to protect the party cadres from further disappointment and damage to the “movement”.

“In this context, considering the bitter experience of the Haryana results and prior Punjab elections, the review meeting held today for Haryana and Punjab has decided not to form alliances with regional parties going forward. The party will continue to maintain distance from the BJP/NDA and Congress/INDIA alliances as it has done before,” she said.