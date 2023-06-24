Mayawati criticises Telangana CM

LUCKNOW: The Bahujan Samaj Party Chief, Mayawati, has criticised the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, for the deletion of the words “secular” and “socialist” from the preamble of the Constitution printed on the cover of the social science book of class 10 published by the state education board.

Mayawati expressed strong objection to this move, calling it tampering with the constitution.

She said that this mistake made in the books regarding the Preamble of the Constitution is a serious kind of negligence, due to which questions are being raised about the functioning of the government.

The Samajwadi party general Secretary, Shivpal Yadav, also expressed his objections to the changes made in the textbooks published by the Telengana government, demanding intervention by the central government in this matter.