Mayawati criticises suspension of MPs, mimicry of Dhankar

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati expressed her disapproval of the suspension of around 150 Opposition MPs and the controversial mimicry of the Rajya Sabha chairman by the Opposition MPs.



The criticism comes at a time when tensions between the INDIA bloc members and the government escalate over the security breach of the parliament row and the mimicry issue.

Mayawati said: “Our party believes that the suspension of approximately 150 MPs in the current Parliament session is not a positive development for either the Opposition or the government. This incident is unfortunate in parliamentary history.”