Mayawati criticises BJP & Congress for undermining Constitution

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati has accused both the ruling party and the Opposition of collusion, alleging they are pretending to protect the Constitution while harboring a casteist mindset. “There is an internal collusion between the ruling BJP and the Congress, and their calls to save the Constitution are an attempt to divert public attention from pressing issues like unemployment and poverty,” she said.



Interestingly, both the BJP and the Congress have accused each other of trampling over the Constitution. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mayawati stated, “There is no doubt that there is a competition between the ruling party and the Opposition to show the copy of the Constitution inside and outside the Parliament. All these people seem to be two sides of the same coin. Their thinking also seems to be almost similar, and they have together made this Constitution a casteist, communal, and capitalist document through many amendments.”

Mayawati asserted that both parties have failed miserably in addressing poverty, unemployment, and inflation. According to her, the ruling and Opposition parties are manipulating the Constitution for their political gains. She argued that this is completely inappropriate, stating that these parties have made numerous amendments to the Constitution in secret, transforming it from an egalitarian and secular document into one that is capitalist, casteist, and communal. Their ultimate goal, she claimed, is to end reservations and deny Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and other tribal communities the benefits of the Constitution.

She further claimed that the drama of forcefully saving the Constitution is being staged by the internal collusion of these two parties and is aimed at diverting public attention from these issues.