Mayawati condemns attack on deprived families in Bijnor, demands action

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has strongly denounced the assault on underprivileged families in Bijnor.



Expressing her distress over the incident, Mayawati has called upon the state authorities to take decisive action against the perpetrators under the SC/ST Act. Furthermore, she has urged the Election Commission to intervene in the matter. In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, Mayawati articulated,

“The appalling attack on marginalized families by feudal elements in Mukhtiyarpur village of Najibabad, Bijnor district, resulting in numerous injuries, is deeply distressing. It is imperative that the government promptly invokes the SC/ST Act against the culprits to ensure the sanctity of the electoral process remains intact.

The Election Commission must also take prompt cognizance of this distressing incident.” Responding to Mayawati’s remarks, the Bijnor Police, through their official X handle, disclosed that the altercation in Mukhtiyarpur village stemmed from a dispute

during Holi festivities. Senior officials have inspected the scene and an FIR has been lodged.