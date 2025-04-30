Mayawati backs Akash Anand

Lucknow: In a significant message aimed at strengthening internal discipline and unity, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has appealed to party workers to show full respect and support to those leaders who were earlier expelled from the party but have now been taken back in the larger interest of the party and the Bahujan movement.

She also strongly defended party leader Akash Anand, urging the cadre to boost his morale and help him re-engage with party activities with renewed enthusiasm.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mayawati wrote that it is often seen in political movements that some individuals, out of immaturity, over-enthusiasm, or negligence, end up making serious mistakes. Sometimes, such errors occur due to the influence of rival parties’ conspiracies. As a result, the BSP has had to take disciplinary actions such as temporarily relieving them of responsibilities or even expelling them from the party in serious cases.

However, she emphasised that when such individuals later realise their mistakes, express remorse, and show willingness to work for the party’s mission, the BSP has, in the interest of the movement, re-inducted them. “This practice of removing and re-taking leaders has existed since the formation of the BSP. It is not uncommon for the party to expel someone multiple times and later take them back when necessary,” she said.