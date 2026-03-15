Mayawati attacks BJP, Cong and SP on Kanshi Ram’s 92nd birth anniversary

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Sunday paid tributes to party founder Kanshi Ram on his 92nd birth anniversary and launched a sharp attack on Opposition parties, saying the BJP, Congress and Samajwadi Party cannot safeguard the interests of the Bahujan community.



Addressing a gathering at the BSP’s central camp office on Mall Avenue, Mayawati said expecting welfare of the Bahujan community from these parties was like searching for water in a desert. She urged people to remain cautious of what she called the “deception and pretence” of these political outfits.

Calling upon supporters to strengthen the BSP movement, Mayawati said people from the Bahujan community should join the party and become committed Ambedkarites. She said the community must use the power of its vote to secure the “master key of power”.

“The BSP is the only real party that follows the path shown by Dr BR Ambedkar. There is a huge gap between the words and actions of the Samajwadi Party and other rival parties,” she said.

Mayawati also warned party workers against leaders who, she alleged, weaken the political strength of the Bahujan vote bank by luring people with positions such as MP or MLA. She said those who betray the party and the movement for personal gain should be kept at a distance.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Mayawati said the PDA outreach of the party was misleading. She alleged that parties which have historically exploited Dalits, Other Backward Classes and Muslims remember these communities and their icons only during elections, but ignore them after forming governments.